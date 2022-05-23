Victim identified in Owensboro murder investigation involving 17-year-old suspect

Authorities in Owensboro, Kentucky, have released the identity of a man who was murdered in Owensboro on Friday.
The Daviess County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 38-year-old William D. Frazier of Owensboro.
Police say Frazier was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an area of Arlington Drive around 10:00 p.m. Friday. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
As we previously reported, police said a 17-year-old male suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to Frazier's death. The suspect's identity has not been released.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information should call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.