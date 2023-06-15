Victim of wrong-way drunk driving crash speaks out

What started off as a regular early morning for Ceirra Hooper almost turned deadly. Hooper was on her way home from work in April, driving on U.S. 41 in Vanderburgh County when deputies say Larry Pennell plowed into her car. Deputies say Pennell was driving drunk, going the wrong way, and did not have any lights on. As a result, Pennell was killed in the crash, and Hooper was in critical condition.
“When I woke up, I kind of just didn't even know where I was. My mom was there in front of me and she told me that I was in an accident.”
Hooper was in the hospital but lucky to be alive. She suffered extensive injuries including life-threatening internal injuries, a broken back, two broken legs, and a broken hand. Hooper's mother, Gina Gross, says, “it's been gut-wrenching watching her baby go through this.”
“It's an experience that's for sure, but there's nothing else I would rather do. It's hard to see her like this,” Gross says.
Wrong-way accidents are relatively rare but nationally cause between 300 to 400 deaths a year.
This is the second deadly wrong-way driver crash we've seen in the tri-state this year. In February, 30-year-old Jimmy Lee Royalty died in Evansville after driving the wrong-way drunk on the Lloyd Expressway. The woman he hit broke both of her legs and underwent months of painful surgeries.
As for Hooper, she's hoping someone will see her story and think twice before driving drunk.
"I just want people to be more careful and to think about what they're about to do before they do it,” Hooper stated.
Her family has set up a GoFundMe account to help her during this difficult time. If you would like to donate, you can click this link.