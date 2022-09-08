Victory Theater prepares to host film festival

Movie buffs will be descending upon downtown Evansville this weekend for the 3rd annual Victory International Film Festival.
It's happening in several locations in and near downtown Evansville.
It will feature several short films and screenings of movies with local connections.
$3,500 dollars in prize money will be given away to the best rated films at the end of the festival.
All proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Friends of Victory Campaign.
All of the information about the festival can be found here.
Here is a list of all of the event locations:
1. Victory Theatre
2. WNIN -Old National Theatre
3. Encounter
4. Innovation Pointe
5. Riverwalk
6 Walnut St
6. EVPL Central
7. Myriad Brewing
8. Arcademie