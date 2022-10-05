Video of Warrick County deputies detaining a teen raising concerns

44News received a video showing the moment Gloria Stepro's 14 year old son was pushed to the ground being detained.
"An officer struck my son three different times," said Stepro.
Punching him near the back of his head while the others try to keep him on the ground.
"The other officer put his knee on his neck causing him not to be able to breath very well," said Stepro.
Stepro says the 1 minute video clip is hard for her to watch knowing that her son was on the receiving end of the force.
"There's no reason for that much force of punching and knee to be done," said Stepro. "Now if they felt like it took 5 officers to get down a 14-year-old scrawny child then that's what they felt the need to be done but at that time they had his hands, they had his legs, they had him chest down on the ground. It should have stopped at that point."
According to the Warrick County Sheriffs Office, what led to this incident was seen off camera.
Deputies were called to Pecan Lane in Newburgh for a report of a domestic disturbance and a fight involving multiple parties.
Stepro says when that was resolved her mother was placed in handcuffs.
"My son Noah was saying, why are you arresting my nana? what's going on? So he proceeded to go on the porch and that's when a bunch of the officers and him started wrestling around. It was like all happened so quickly," said Stepro.
As a result, Stepros mother, her son and daughter were arrested on multiple charges including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
44News reached out to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office for comment but they were unable to speak on camera. Instead they sent a statement regarding the incident.
It says they are reviewing the incident that happened on Sunday. So far they have interviewed deputies, reviewed written reports and body cam footage.
The investigation is still ongoing and they believe the 10 second version of the video clip shown does not depict the full picture of what happened.
During this investigation they believe the minor engaged in aggressive conduct, ignored multiple police demands to leave the area and made physical contact with multiple officers at the scene which led to him being detained.
But Stepro believes the force used to detain him was unnecessary.
"I don't see why they did or how they handled the situation and it went to the extreme of punching my son and putting the knee in him. That's my problem," said Stepro. "I think we've, a lot of the world has learned when it comes to putting the knee on the neck. It's not something you should do. And especially when a 14-year-old just got punched in the head."
He is now seeking treatment for his concussion and Stepro is seeking justice.
"There needs to be consequences for their actions," said Stepro.
44News asked if the deputies involved were still on duty however we were left with no comment.
This is still an open investigation.