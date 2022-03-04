Video Shows Evansville Fire Department's Rescue Teams Pulling Victim From Water

New video released by the Evansville Fire Department shows members of its rescue teams pulling the victim of a Thursday night water rescue from Pigeon Creek by the Ohio River.
The water rescue happened around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night after someone called 911 and reported a vehicle in the water near the Red Bridge over Pigeon Creek. The 911 caller told dispatchers that one person was in the water.
Before the fire department arrived at the scene, Evansville Police Department officers were able to see the victim in the water, hanging onto a tree.
EFD says its water rescue team arrived within minutes of the 911 call, and that three swimmers were able to quickly take action.
The fire department says it also had two members of the rope rescue team on-scene who assisted with securing the swimmers and ensuring their safety while making the rescue.
According to EFD, the person who was rescued was removed from the water about 16 minutes from the time 911 operators received the call on Thursday night.
EFD says the water temperature as of Friday morning was about 52°, and that and the river is moving at approximately 3 mph. Water temps. below 70° is considered cold water and person exposed to water temps. between 50° and 60° will become unconscious in one to two hours.
The person who was pulled from Pigeon Creek during the water rescue on Thursday night was treated for hypothermia and taken to the hospital, according to EFD. They say that the victim was conscious when they were transferred to the hospital.
At this point, it's still unclear how the victim ended up in the water.