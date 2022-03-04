 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Video Shows Evansville Fire Department's Rescue Teams Pulling Victim From Water

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Fire Department Water Rescue Team March 4 2022

Members of the Evansville Fire Department's water rescue team and rope rescue team on the scene of a Thursday night incident at Pigeon Creek.

New video released by the Evansville Fire Department shows members of its rescue teams pulling the victim of a Thursday night water rescue from Pigeon Creek by the Ohio River.

The water rescue happened around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night after someone called 911 and reported a vehicle in the water near the Red Bridge over Pigeon Creek. The 911 caller told dispatchers that one person was in the water.

Before the fire department arrived at the scene, Evansville Police Department officers were able to see the victim in the water, hanging onto a tree.

EFD says its water rescue team arrived within minutes of the 911 call, and that three swimmers were able to quickly take action.

The fire department says it also had two members of the rope rescue team on-scene who assisted with securing the swimmers and ensuring their safety while making the rescue.

According to EFD, the person who was rescued was removed from the water about 16 minutes from the time 911 operators received the call on Thursday night.

EFD says the water temperature as of Friday morning was about 52°, and that and the river is moving at approximately 3 mph. Water temps. below 70° is considered cold water and person exposed to water temps. between 50° and 60° will become unconscious in one to two hours.

The person who was pulled from Pigeon Creek during the water rescue on Thursday night was treated for hypothermia and taken to the hospital, according to EFD. They say that the victim was conscious when they were transferred to the hospital.

At this point, it's still unclear how the victim ended up in the water.

Approximate area of March 4 2022 water rescue in Evansville

Approximate area of Thursday night's water rescue in Evansville

