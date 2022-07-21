 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Video shows Evansville police officer giving juice to kids

  Updated
  • 0
Claire Dugan

Two random acts of kindness by the Evansville Police Department are being recognized on social media, but it just so happens that both good deeds were done by the same officer.

When a couple of cop cars pulled into an Evansville neighborhood, Ashleigh Kendall was intrigued.

“I happened to see the police pull up and I was like, ’Why are the police here?’ I thought something bad was about to happen, but no,” Ashleigh Kendall tells 44News.

EPD Officer Korey Winn saw some kids playing outside on that very hot Wednesday, and stopped by to hand them some Kool-Aid.

The Evansville Police Department says every summer, they’re catching Officer Winn doing something for young people in our community.

Just last year, 44News spoke with Officer Winn when he purchased paintings from a 6-year-old artist in Vann Park.

Last summer Officer Winn told me, this is why he became a police officer.

After handing out the Kool-Aid on Wednesday, Officer Winn was spotted again handing cold water bottles to a man sitting next to the road.

Something the poster says made the man’s face light up and smile.

