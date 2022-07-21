Video shows Evansville police officer giving juice to kids

Two random acts of kindness by the Evansville Police Department are being recognized on social media, but it just so happens that both good deeds were done by the same officer.
When a couple of cop cars pulled into an Evansville neighborhood, Ashleigh Kendall was intrigued.
“I happened to see the police pull up and I was like, ’Why are the police here?’ I thought something bad was about to happen, but no,” Ashleigh Kendall tells 44News.
EPD Officer Korey Winn saw some kids playing outside on that very hot Wednesday, and stopped by to hand them some Kool-Aid.
The Evansville Police Department says every summer, they’re catching Officer Winn doing something for young people in our community.
Just last year, 44News spoke with Officer Winn when he purchased paintings from a 6-year-old artist in Vann Park.
Last summer Officer Winn told me, this is why he became a police officer.
After handing out the Kool-Aid on Wednesday, Officer Winn was spotted again handing cold water bottles to a man sitting next to the road.
Something the poster says made the man’s face light up and smile.