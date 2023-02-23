 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and
Crittenden Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh
and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
36.2 feet on 03/17/2006.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigil held for local pastor's son shot and killed Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0

"You couldn't see him going anywhere around here not smiling." said Ramond Williams, Terrance's brother.

A vigil that started off in prayer and eventually led to people sharing heartfelt messages about Terrance Minor Jr.

"You couldn't see him going anywhere around here not smiling." said Ramond Williams, Terrance's brother. 

On Sunday he was shot and killed by 21-year-old Raleigh Lamar at Cross Creek apartments.Terrence's father, Terrance Minor Senior, told 44News his son was shot while trying to drop off baby supplies to his child's mother.

"A young African American man wanting to just take care and see his children," said Terrance Minor Senior. 

The suspect is currently facing a murder charge along with other charges.

At the vigil held in honor of Terrance's life, candles were lit, portraits of him were displayed and lanterns lit the sky.

"We share one another's pain and we can see the love of God in this small community even in the midst of tragedy," said Minor. "even in the midst of sorrow and pain."

A father of 3, Terrance now leaves behind his children, parents, siblings and cousins.

They say they're going to stay strong and keep his memory alive.

"He was a very humble, meek, quiet, energetic spirit. He was big on music, he was big on his family, he was big on his children," said Cashera Martin, Terrance's cousin.  "and we would just like to keep that alive."

