Vigil held for local pastor's son shot and killed Sunday

A vigil that started off in prayer and eventually led to people sharing heartfelt messages about Terrance Minor Jr.
"You couldn't see him going anywhere around here not smiling." said Ramond Williams, Terrance's brother.
On Sunday he was shot and killed by 21-year-old Raleigh Lamar at Cross Creek apartments.Terrence's father, Terrance Minor Senior, told 44News his son was shot while trying to drop off baby supplies to his child's mother.
"A young African American man wanting to just take care and see his children," said Terrance Minor Senior.
The suspect is currently facing a murder charge along with other charges.
At the vigil held in honor of Terrance's life, candles were lit, portraits of him were displayed and lanterns lit the sky.
"We share one another's pain and we can see the love of God in this small community even in the midst of tragedy," said Minor. "even in the midst of sorrow and pain."
A father of 3, Terrance now leaves behind his children, parents, siblings and cousins.
They say they're going to stay strong and keep his memory alive.
"He was a very humble, meek, quiet, energetic spirit. He was big on music, he was big on his family, he was big on his children," said Cashera Martin, Terrance's cousin. "and we would just like to keep that alive."