Vincennes University Counseling Center to host suicide prevention awareness walk and talk

Vincennes University is recognizing National Suicide Prevention Month with multiple events during September to support suicide prevention awareness.

The VU Counseling Center works with community partners to educate students, faculty, staff, and the public about preventing suicide. 

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, according to the CDC. 

It reports suicide rates increased by approximately 36 percent between 2000-2021.

The Counseling Center will sponsor a free lunch and learn event about mental health and suicide prevention for VU students, faculty, staff, and community members on Friday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. (ET) in Beckes Student Union.

TED Talks Speaker and Educator Ann Moss Rogers will share her personal story as the featured speaker. Registration is required. 

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Counseling Center will host its annual Knox County Suicide Prevention Walk on the Vincennes Campus.

he walk begins at 9 a.m. (ET) at the VU Outdoor Track, 1600 Short Street.

Registration for the walk is free, and all are welcome to participate. The rain location is the indoor track at the VU Student Recreation Center.

 “Suicide prevention awareness is not just about saving lives,” said VU Counseling Center Counselor and Licensed Clinical Social Worker Kathy Evans. “It’s about erasing stigma, nurturing hope, fostering empathy, encouraging support, and reminding each other that we are not alone.”

