Vincennes University to host event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

The Vincennes University Humanities Film and Lecture Series and Wabash Valley Progressives are teaming up to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center on Monday, October 10th.
The center can be found at 20 W Red Skelton Blvd in Vincennes.
The PBS film “We Shall Remain:Tecumseh’s Vision” will be shown beginning at 5:30 and a discussion will follow by Dr. Nancy Peterson.
Dr. Peterson is Professor of English and an affiliated faculty member of the Native American and Indigenous Studies program at Purdue University. She will lead the discussion.
Snacks will be provided. The event is free.
