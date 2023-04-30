Visit Owensboro organizes "Wedding Sampler"

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — With wedding season fast approaching, Visit Owensboro organized wedding venues throughout Daviess County into a day of open houses. Prospective patrons were able to go venue to venue during the Wedding Sampler, seeing what they do and don’t like around the city and county.
After the rush of the proposal, what comes next can be complicated and overwhelming: wedding planning.
Lexie Boling, newly engaged and scoping out the White Chateau, listed just a few of the things on her mind to 44News: ”flowers, bartenders, caterers…”
The list goes on and on. Visit Owensboro’s Wedding Sampler hoped to make things easy by bringing venues and vendors of all kinds together at the White Chateau and other venues across the county.
Suzanne White, owner of the White Chateau at Cecil Farms, told 44News ”everything you would have for your wedding day is here today for people to walk in and just experience without any appointment, without calling us, without any pressure.”
”It’s made it less overwhelming," Boling said, "because coming here, I’ve got about 10 different business cards. There’s literally someone that will manage your dog at your wedding, so I think that’s awesome.”
The Wedding Sampler gave couples the ability to see all the local options and pick the space and services that fit them best. ”The venue just speaks for itself," White said.
The hard part is sorting through all the possibilities. ”So," Boling said, "I’ve got all their business cards, and I’m excited to go through them and narrow it down."
But the White Chateau was only her first stop. ”I think that we’re going to head down to the convention center–check that out–and the Bluegrass Museum, and see what they have to offer.”