"Visit Owensboro" Receives $90,000 in State Funding

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced $5.3 million in funding for 103 tourism and destination marketing organizations throughout the state, and local organization "Visit Owensboro" is on the list.
According to the Governor's announcement, Visit Owensboro will receive $90,202 in funding.
The Governor said that the funding would foster economic recovery and growth within the tourism industry, which brings millions of visitors to the state each year.
“Today, we are celebrating another investment into the future of Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “Tourism brings more than 67 million people to our state each year, and that number is set to grow even more. Whether it’s spending the afternoon fishing on a Western Kentucky lake, taking in the scenic views of Natural Bridge and the amazing moonbow at Cumberland Falls, or getting a taste of our world-famous bourbon and the fastest two minutes in sports, you’re going to find special things to see and do here in the commonwealth.”
To see a complete breakdown of organizations receiving the $5.3 million in funding, you can view the Governor's full release here.