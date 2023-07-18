Visitation announced for Fairfield Illinois Firefighter who passed away following fatal car crash

Visitation plans have been announced for a Fairfield, Illinois firefighter who lost his life following a car crash on July 15th.
In an obituary filed by Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home, 19-year-old Logan Kreiter will have visitation at Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 21st. The visitation will be held from 3PM to 7PM.
A private family burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairfield Rural Fire Department, the fire department that Kreiter was a member of.
According to Illinois State Police, Kreiter was involved in a crash along CR 925 in Wayne County. Just after midnight on July 15, Kreiter's SUV left the road, drove into a ditch, and overturned several times.
A 2022 graduate of Fairfield Community High School, he was attending Wabash Community College for agriculture and was a State and American FFA Degree Recipient.