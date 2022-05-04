Volunteers give a popular Evansville park a deep cleaning before kids return to play

Things are looking shiny and new once again at one of the River City's most popular family destinations.
Tuesday was Deep Clean Day for Mickey's Kingdom.
Once a month for an hour community volunteers with "Mickey's Clean Team" head to the 21,000 square foot playground to clean up early, before families start to arrive.
Volunteers power wash the playground equipment, to ensure its ready for families who visit.
If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering in the future, you can find more information on how to help out on the City of Evansville website.