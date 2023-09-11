Volunteers needed for 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE Ind. (WEVV) — The 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is a few weeks away and organizers say there's a strong need for volunteers.
The West Side Nut Club took to social media to ask for the community's help.
Every year the need arises from many of our food booths along Franklin Street during the Fall Festival to have more volunteers help work. Recently some booths have had to make the tough decision to give up their spot after years and sometimes decades of being a part of the festival while others may only work a limited number of hours or days due to staffing issues.
What we want to do, and we have seen other pages help out as well, is provide a way for organizations and volunteers to get in touch with each other. If your booth needs volunteers for this year's festival, please post that information here in this thread with the booth's name and a way for volunteers to contact you.
Some of the booths in need of help include the Hardwood Booster Club, Perry Heights Middle School, Special Olympics, West Terrace Booster Club & PTA, along with many others.
Those interested in volunteering can reach out to the West Side Nut Club through Facebook or their website.