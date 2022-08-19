Volunteers needed for Patoka Lake cleanup

As the summer season winds down, it will soon be time for a post-summer cleanup at Patoka Lake.
The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee's annual cleanup day is Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 am.
Anyone of any age group who shows up to help will be given an area to pick up trash and other items.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, volunteers have picked up more than 2,000 pounds of trash and recyclables each year during this event.
Volunteers will also be treated to a party that includes free food, door prizes, and goodie bags.
Organizers say they will be providing all of the supplies needed for the cleanup. To volunteer, you must wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes, and long pants.
To volunteer, just report to the Patoka Lake Corps of Engineers office, 4512 N. Cuzco Road, Dubois County.