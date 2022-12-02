Volunteers needed to place flags ahead of funeral for soldier killed in Korean War

Help is needed in setting up more than 700 U.S. flags on Wednesday, December 7th in Daviess County.
Wright, a native of Whitesville, was a member of C Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
This is for the funeral of Private First-Class Robert Wright, U.S. Army.
Wright went missing in action in July of 1950 at the age of 18 while fighting in the Korean War.
It wasn't until just recently Wright's remains were identified.
We're told that more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.
Volunteers from Whitesville are asked to support "The Flagman's Mission Continues."
Organizers say volunteers can meet at St. Mary of the Woods parking lot at 10534 Main Cross Street in Whitesville at noon.
Jeff Hastings, President of "The Flagman's Mission Continues," will provide instruction on how to use the post drivers and how to unfurl the flags for display.
Residents are asked to bring work gloves and wear comfortable walking shoes. Anyone able to walk and carry 10 pounds can help.
Volunteers 12 and older are preferred.
Organizers say this is a chance to support the community and show respect to the family during this emotional time of closure.
Everyone is encouraged to line the flag route and attend the gravesite service on the day of the funeral.
Funeral Mass will be at 10a.m. Friday, December 9th at Saint Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
Burial will follow with full military honors in the cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 8th at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Flags will be taken down Saturday, December 10th, at 9 a.m. Instructions will be provided on how to prepare the flags and put them back in the van.
Setup and take down are expected to be completed in about 2 to 3 hours.
Questions, call or text Jeff Hastings at 618-409-0323.
For information about “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” click here.