Volunteers raising money for Free Youth Gardening Program

The transition from school to summertime provides new opportunities for kids and teens. Some may be good, but others not so much. That's why it's important to make sure they're staying busy with positive activities.
Local Law enforcement says the tend to see more crime within the youth on summer break. That's why one local group is raising money to start a youth gardening program in Evansville.
"We want to keep our youth productively occupied this summer, we want to get them off the street and do something productive to keep them out of trouble. We are going to raise big gardens to plant seeds, cultivate those seedlings, teach the kids how to harvest those vegetables, and prepare those" says Organizer Karese Johnson
The garden will be behind the food pantry at the Pigeon Township Trustee's office. This program is open to kids of all ages, and completely free of charge.
"Often times, financial issues are a barrier to participate in programs, and this is something we not only feel is important for long time knowledge. These are things you cant take away from a child"
The kids will be able to keep some of the vegetables they grow, and the rest will be donated to the shelter.
The organization is still in need of donations to buy supplies. They also are seeking volunteers to help guide the kids.