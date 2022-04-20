Volunteers spend day sorting mail for veterans ahead of Southern Indiana Honor Flight

It was a busy day for Honor Flight of Southern Indiana volunteers Wednesday.
The group of more than two dozen turned the old Vanderburgh County Sheriff Command Post into a post office sorting, sifting and selecting hundreds of letters for the 85 veterans set to take flight to Washington D.C Saturday morning.
"We're trying to make sure everybody gets something in the mail," said 91-year-old Jim Geiser, a volunteer and Korean War veteran who flew in 2017. "People talk it up and go to different schools and ask what they can do and we tell them 'this is what everybody can do -- mail call' and the young kids like to use crayons."
Mail call -- it's one of the last tasks before the main event and it's the culmination of a regional effort reminding veterans their service is never forgotten.
"We surprise them with mail call on the way home from D.C.," Honor Flight of Southern Indiana President Julie Holtz said. "They receive a packet of mail on the plane as well as they receive a packet of mail when they return home."
Because of the pandemic, veterans couldn't fly for two years, causing a backlog in mail. So, volunteers had to sort through more tributes than ever before, meaning many letters, drawings and cards weren't able to make the cut.
But, Holtz said that's not a bad thing. It just means the organization has a head start for the next flight.
"I have two uncles who have gone on previous flights. They still have these letters, they still reference them," Holtz said. "That's how they tell their story of this beautiful even they went on."
The touching tributes -- simple, yet powerful sentiments from community members -- will serve as a surprise to the veterans just as they did for Geiser. They're bundles of appreciation for those who deserve it most.
"It was a shock at first, then I went through it all and read it all...it was fun," Geiser said. "Some of them are going to have a load to carry home."
Honor Flight will take off from the Evansville Regional Airport at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. 190 people will be flying to Washington D.C. including 85 veterans, their guardians and volunteers.
44News Evening Anchor Jessica Hartman will be onboard the plane documenting the trip. We'll have continuing coverage both on air and online over the next few days.