Vote being held to decide fate of Owensboro superintendent; could face termination

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Owensboro Board of Education will vote to terminate the Superintendent's contract, following a Kentucky State Police investigation.
According to KSP, they started looking into criminal allegations against Dr. Matthew Constant back in May.
We're told Constant has been suspended with pay, but no formal charges have been filed.
The investigation does not involve any current or former students or staff at Owensboro Public Schools.
No other details about the case have been released.
