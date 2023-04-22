VPD: Four arrested on drug charges, 50g of meth seized after investigation

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEVV)—Four people have been arrested, and around 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine have been seized after a drug investigation.
On Wednesday, officials say the Vincennes Police Department Detective Division engaged in a multi-jurisdictional operation to prevent illegal drugs in the community.
Authorities say they arrested Gregory Riley and Brooke Crockett for dealing methamphetamine in excess of 28 grams.
Anna Morgan and John Lemon were also arrested for possession of methamphetamine.