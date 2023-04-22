 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ to 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another widespread frost or possibly a
freeze for some locations is expected early Monday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

VPD: Four arrested on drug charges, 50g of meth seized after investigation

  • 0
police lights generic mgn (4).jpg

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEVV)—Four people have been arrested, and around 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine have been seized after a drug investigation. 

On Wednesday, officials say the Vincennes Police Department Detective Division engaged in a multi-jurisdictional operation to prevent illegal drugs in the community. 

Authorities say they arrested Gregory Riley and Brooke Crockett for dealing methamphetamine in excess of 28 grams. 

Anna Morgan and John Lemon were also arrested for possession of methamphetamine. 

Recommended for you