VSCO deputy passes away after cancer battle

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Cutrell has passed away following a two year long battle with cancer.
According to a Facebook post by Cutrell's wife Megan in the "Cutrell Strong" group, Jason succumbed to the illness on Saturday evening.
"My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, but so glad Jason isn’t in pain anymore," her post read.
In July 2020, Deputy Cutrell was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma in his brain and lungs.