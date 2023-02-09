VSCO feels the impact of Ford Explorer shortage

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Saline and Williamson. In Indiana,
Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Henderson and
Union.

* WHEN...Until 330 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1125 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Harrisburg, Mount Vernon, Eldorado, Shawneetown,
Haubstadt, Darmstadt, Poseyville, Uniontown, Galatia,
Ridgway, Equality, Cynthiana, Creal Springs, Carrier Mills,
Blairsville, Kasson, Raleigh, Elizabethtown and Stonefort.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

VSCO feels the impact of Ford Explorer shortage

  • Updated
  • 0

the popular Ford Explorer they often use is no longer in production making it a longer process for them to receive the cars.

When it comes to patrol cars it's a necessity for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff and his deputies to get around.

"We probably put on more miles than most folks do in their own passenger car," said Sheriff Noah Robinson.

Tackling crime and chasing pursuits can be a lot on their cars. Which is why every year they try to replace a least 10 of them.

"If it's not broke we don't get rid of it but like I said earlier it comes a point to where it doesn't make good economic sense to keep putting money in an old vehicle," said Sheriff Robinson.

But this year they're facing an issue when trying to do so. As the popular Ford Explorer they often use is no longer in production making it a longer process for them to receive the cars.

"We had a big order that was canceled earlier in the year and we've been able to reapply," said Sheriff Robinson. "We know we're going to have at least a 6 month wait on some of our vehicles that we're hoping to get in."

According to Sheriff Robinson money isn't the concern as the finances provided to replace the cars is given by County Council. Meaning tax payers aren't directly affected by this issue unless they're a potential customer looking into purchasing a Ford Explorer of their own .

"This is not a unique problem with policing anyone wanting to buy a car right now especially last year was experiencing problems with production," said Sheriff Robinson.

44News reached out to the Evansville D-Patrick Ford to learn more about this shortage but haven't heard back from them.

With further research we learned the halt in production is due to a chip shortage and it's been an issue since 2022.

Sheriff Robinson say's they've reapplied at another Ford dealership and they're hoping to receive those new patrol cars by the end of the summer.

"It's deliberate because our deputies are putting their lives into this car and they're driving it every day it's their mobile office and it has to be able to perform when called upon." said Sheriff Robinson.

