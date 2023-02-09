VSCO feels the impact of Ford Explorer shortage

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Saline and Williamson. In Indiana, Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Henderson and Union. * WHEN...Until 330 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1125 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Evansville, Harrisburg, Mount Vernon, Eldorado, Shawneetown, Haubstadt, Darmstadt, Poseyville, Uniontown, Galatia, Ridgway, Equality, Cynthiana, Creal Springs, Carrier Mills, Blairsville, Kasson, Raleigh, Elizabethtown and Stonefort. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&