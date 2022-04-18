W-2 forms of some Henderson city employees e-mailed to wrong person

Important tax forms for several city workers in Henderson were sent to the wrong address.
Former and current employees of the City of Henderson have been left confused after receiving a letter in the mail from the city notifying them of an incident affecting them.
The letter told those affected that the incident may affect the privacy of some of their personal information.
That personal information involved names, addresses, and social security numbers.
“They had gotten a letter saying that their W-2 information had been sent to the wrong person. Then, later finding out that it had been quite a large number of people that had their information sent,” says former City of Henderson employee Austin Garrett.
The letter claimed that their W-2 information had been “inadvertently e-mailed” to a former employee.
Then they say, that former employee shared the forms with their tax preparer before discovering that the e-mail contained W-2 forms of others.
Garrett, an account rep for WEVV, told 44News, “Pretty concerning. I mean, having your personal information, all your finances and all that, sent to someone that you have no idea.”
44News reached out to the City of Henderson and they say they discovered the inadvertent disclosure within minutes of the e-mail being sent, and immediately launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident.
The city says they confirmed with the former employee and their tax preparer that the information was deleted. They also say they obtained signed affidavits confirming that the two people were no longer in possession of the forms.
The city tells 44News that they are reviewing and revising policies, procedures, and processes related to the sharing of personal information to reduce the likelihood of a similar incident in the future.