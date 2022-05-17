Wade Williams, Byron Hobgood nominated as candidates in race for State Rep. of Hopkins County

A former law enforcement official in Madisonville, Kentucky, advanced in Tuesday's Kentucky primary elections.
Former Madisonville Police Chief Wade Williams won the Republican nomination for Kentucky House of Representatives District 4.
Election results from Hopkins County officials show Williams won against candidates David Sharp and Bobby Girvin with more than 64% of the vote.
Williams announced his intent to run for state rep. of Hopkins County back in January.
The candidate who won the Democratic nomination for State Rep. of District 4 was Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood.
Hobgood defeated Ronnie Heady for the Democratic nomination with more than 82% of the vote.
Williams and Hobgood will now face off in the general election in November.