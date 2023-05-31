Walking Wednesdays return for the Evansville Police Department

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Walking Wednesdays are back for the Evansville Police Department.
The weekly activity to connect with the community kicked off today in the Helfrich Park neighborhood.
The Evansville Police Department posted on social media saying, "We learned a lot about the neighborhood, handed out some stickers and talked about some great westside staples."
Their goal is to make a positive impact in the community, especially on the youth. Allowing them to see them in a more casual light and not just geared up in their uniforms.