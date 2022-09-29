'Wandering Owl: Twilight Tasting' fundraiser returns to Wesselman Woods

Autumn brings a lot of fond traditions with it and this year Wesselman Woods will see a fall favorite make a comeback.
Wesselman was unable to host Wandering Owl in 2020 and 2021, but the event returns in 2022.
The fundraiser is happening inside of the Bernhardt Family Bird Sanctuary Saturday, October 15 from 3-7 p.m.
This fundraiser is a 21 and older event that will include food, beer, and wine.
It is sponsored by Lensing Building Specialties and On the Spot Utilities.
According to organizers, several local establishments will be on hand providing food and drink including Granola Jar, Just Rennie’s Cookie Co., Liquor Locker, the Ohio Valley Homebrewer’s Association, Second Language, Yak and Yeti and many more.
Organizers say the event will also feature live acoustic music performed by local musician Casey Williams.
All proceeds from the event go directly towards the work of Wesselman Woods.
Tickets are available at the WW office or online by clicking here.