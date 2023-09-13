 Skip to main content
Wanted man on the run after evading Perry County deputies

El'Agance Shemwell

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Perry County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man. 

According to the PCSO, multiple agencies had reason to investigate the whereabouts of Alex Rickenbaugh. While in the area, deputies say Rickenbaugh fled from law enforcement in a vehicle, then later abandoned the vehicle near the area of Collard and Adyeville Road.

Rickenbaugh has multiple arrest warrants through various local counties.

Rickenbaugh is described as a 5' 9" 150 pound white male and was last seen in the area of Adyeville.

Anyone with information on Rickenbaugh is encouraged to contact Perry County Central Dispatch at (812)-547-7068. 

