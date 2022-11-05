Wanted Miami man arrested at Evansville bank

A wanted Miami man was arrested at a bank in Evansville on Saturday morning.
Police were sent to Fifth Third bank on Green River Road for someone attempting to cash a fake check just before 11:00 on Saturday morning.
Authorities said when officers arrived the person ran. Officers say they stopped and arrested him.
Police say the reporter told them there was a fraud alert in the bank system for the bank account the man was trying to get money from.
The reporter looked up the style of checks in the system for the account being used, and it did not match, according to police.
The man told police his name was Carlos Perez. He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Officers say they used the Clearview app and found his identity was Daury Filion from Miami, Florida. Filion had five felony warrants from Miami, according to police.
Earlier in the day, a check was cashed at another Fifth Third bank using the same account and check type as Filion, according to an affidavit.
Police say he also had over $1,000 on him when he was arrested.
Filion was arrested for fraud, resisting law enforcement, and false reporting.