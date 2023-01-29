Wanted South Carolina felon arrested in Evansville

A wanted South Carolina felon is behind bars in Vanderburgh County.
Evansville police say officers were sent to the Greyhound Bus Station off NW 6th St. on Friday around noon for a wanted felon.
The caller told police he was picking up his friend, who was with Argelius C. Croft, who was "running from the law."
Authorities said when they arrived, Croft was acting nervous and avoiding questions.
According to the affidavit, Croft told authorities a false name and claimed he did not have an ID.
Officials say when officers tried to pat Croft down, he ran away through an alley, where he eventually tripped and was arrested.
Authorities say they searched Croft's bag and person and found his ID, marijuana, a rifle, and a magazine loaded with almost 50 rounds of ammo.
Police ran his ID for warrants and found he had an active full extradition felony warrant out of South Carolina.
Croft was also convicted of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen handgun during a violent crime in South Carolina.
Croft was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of marijuana, a violent felon possessing a firearm, possession of a firearm with altered ID numbers, and resisting law enforcement.
He is being held without bond.