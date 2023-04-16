Warehouse 410 brings new event venue to downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A neglected warehouse in downtown Evansville is getting a major makeover after catching the eye of a local photographer, Terri Adams. Under Adams' direction, the space will transform into the city's only industrial-style event venue, Warehouse 410.
Adams was a wedding photographer for nearly 20 years, when she started seeing missed photo opportunities in the design of the many venues she worked. She decided to do something about it.
Adams’ experience gave her a clear vision for Warehouse 410, which sits at 410 Carpenter St. and happens to be right across the road from the 44News station.
”Being on the photographer side of it," Adams told 44News, she would find herself saying "“oh, this would be amazing if it was this way” or “if we could add this to it,” so I’m really excited to get a venue going with part of that photography in mind. Trying to keep it very aesthetic.”
High ceilings will give event photographers the opportunity to use drones indoors. Even with plenty of work left to do before opening, demand has been high, and Adams has already managed to book weddings, parties, and bands. ”I feel like our area needs a big venue to accommodate the big parties that couples love to have,” she said.
In addition to events, Adams plans to host weekly activities. ”I think it’s going to bring some fun new life and activities to do in downtown Evansville."
Adams is hopeful that construction will be done in just a few months.