Warming shelters open across the tri-state

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asked city and county leaders to come up with a place people can go to if they lose power.
First United Methodist in Madisonville is one of the places opening their doors to the public as a shelter for people who have lost their power or are stranded on the streets ahead of the storm.
A state of emergency was declared on Wednesday in Kentucky. Temperatures are expected to plunge to more than 20 degrees below zero, with winds expected to reach up to fifty miles per hour at times.
Pastor Brandon Buchanan wants to make sure that First United Methodist is ready to house as many people as possible, as the winter storm makes its way into the tri-state.
"We want to open up our doors to anyone who loses power or anyone who is on the streets and needs a place to be warm" Brandon said. "We have beds available for people to be able to come in, lay there heads down, and have a warm place."
They will be setting up beds and cots inside their church for anyone and everyone who needs to use them, as well as bathrooms, warm beverages, and water. The beds will be separated by men, women, and families.
The shelter hours for First United Methodist are from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.
In Daviess county, a warming center is open at the Daniel Pitino Shelter.
In Vanderburgh county you can visit the United Caring Center, Evansville Rescue Mission, and Ozonam Family Shelter.