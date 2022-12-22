 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon
to midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM
this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Warming shelters open across the tri-state

  • 0
Cots at local warming shelters and churches

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear asked city and county leaders to come up with a place people can go to if they lose power.   

First United Methodist in Madisonville is one of the places opening their doors to the public as a shelter for people who have lost their power or are stranded on the streets ahead of the storm.

A state of emergency was declared on Wednesday in Kentucky. Temperatures are expected to plunge to more than 20 degrees below zero, with winds expected to reach up to fifty miles per hour at times.

Pastor Brandon Buchanan wants to make sure that First United Methodist is ready to house as many people as possible, as the winter storm makes its way into the tri-state.

"We want to open up our doors to anyone who loses power or anyone who is on the streets and needs a place to be warm" Brandon said. "We have beds available for people to be able to come in, lay there heads down, and have a warm place." 

They will be setting up beds and cots inside their church for anyone and everyone who needs to use them, as well as bathrooms, warm beverages, and water.  The beds will be separated by men, women, and families. 

The shelter hours for First United Methodist are from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.

In Daviess county, a warming center is open at the Daniel Pitino Shelter.

In Vanderburgh county you can visit the United Caring Center, Evansville Rescue Mission, and Ozonam Family Shelter.

