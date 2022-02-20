Warrick Co. Sheriff's Deputy Arrested On Charges Related to June Bar Incident

A Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested and is facing charges stemming from an incident at a bar over the summer.
According to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Mike Backer was indicted Thursday on misdemeanor charges over an incident alleged to have occurred on June 5 at the Stoners Bar in Boonville.
He was arrested on Friday, Feb. 18th on a warrant related to the incident, but immediately bonded out.
Sheriff Mike Wilder said during the investigation, they discovered Deputy Backer had violated the personnel and administrative policies of the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Bracker was served a 15 day suspension without pay that started on June 14, 2021.
Sheriff Wilder said no further disciplinary action has been initiated and Deputy Backer will stay on duty pending the outcome of the charges.
"The Sheriff’s Office will monitor the process and outcome of any criminal proceedings," Sheriff Wilder said. "And certainly would reconsider its position if new evidence or information was discovered that would reflect on Deputy Backer’s fitness to serve as a deputy sheriff.