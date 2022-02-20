 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 39.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.6
feet Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

top story

Warrick Co. Sheriff's Deputy Arrested On Charges Related to June Bar Incident

  • Updated
  • 0
warrick-county-indiana-generic-2020.jpg

A Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested and is facing charges stemming from an incident at a bar over the summer.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Mike Backer was indicted Thursday on misdemeanor charges over an incident alleged to have occurred on June 5 at the Stoners Bar in Boonville.

He was arrested on Friday, Feb. 18th on a warrant related to the incident, but immediately bonded out.

Sheriff Mike Wilder said during the investigation, they discovered Deputy Backer had violated the personnel and administrative policies of the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Bracker was served a 15 day suspension without pay that started on June 14, 2021.

Sheriff Wilder said no further disciplinary action has been initiated and Deputy Backer will stay on duty pending the outcome of the charges. 

"The Sheriff’s Office will monitor the process and outcome of any criminal proceedings," Sheriff Wilder said. "And certainly would reconsider its position if new evidence or information was discovered that would reflect on Deputy Backer’s fitness to serve as a deputy sheriff.

