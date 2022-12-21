Warrick County Animal Control offering a way to keep pets warm with dangerous temps expected

With a winter storm approaching the region, Warrick County Animal Control i offering anyone that lives in the county a crate for the week.
Its all in a effort to encourage pet owners to bring their pets inside, and away from any extreme elements.
They also have straw if needed.
The number of crates is limited.
If you or someone you know needs one, they suggest calling as soon as possible.
Warrick County Animal Control is located at 655 Roth Road in Boonville.
The can be reach by calling (812) 897-6107.