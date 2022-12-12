Warrick County Deputy faces additional charges in sexual assault case

Warrick County Deputy Jarred Stuckey appeared in court this afternoon for the second time as he now faces five additional charges including battery, strangulation and intimidation.
The Deputy originally faced two counts of rape after sexually assaulting a woman in the backseat of her car.
The victim told authorities, she tried to resist and get away but Stuckey then got aggressive and told her she had "30 seconds to comply" to his sexual demands.
The victim was able to get out of the car but not before Stuckey sexually assaulted her again. Soon after a warrant was issued for his arrest and the Warrick County Sheriff's Office placed Stuckey on administrative leave.
Stuckey now faces a total of 7 charges including rape, battery, strangulation and intimidation and will be back in court next month.