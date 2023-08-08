Warrick County Humane Society puts out urgent plea amid full shelters, few adopters

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV)-- The overcrowding of animals at one Tri-State no-kill shelter has gotten so bad that staff members say they are being yelled at and cussed out by frustrated pet owners looking to surrender their animals.

Those owners are being told "no" when requesting to leave a pet at the Warrick Humane Society (WHS) shelter because there is no more space.

According to a recent Facebook post, the WHS shelter had more than 400 surrender requests so far this year. The shelter is currently at maximum capacity with 91 animals and more pets in foster homes awaiting adoption.

WHS in Newburgh is offering a special adoption discount of 40% off, to honor the shelter's 40th anniversary. That special is good from August 9 through Sunday, August 13.

Although the shelter is a no-kill facility, WHS does partner with other local animal rescue groups that can only hold animals for a certain number of days before they have to be put down to make room for the next discarded animal.

WHS staff say they are offering as many solutions as they can to weary pet owners who are desperate to dump the animal. Those solutions include monthly low-cost vaccination clinics, training, and doggy daycare.

The shelter is also in need of adopters, volunteers, monetary or supply donations, and foster homes.

According to the shelter's communications coordinator, staff members are exhausted, mentally and emotionally drained. They are dealing with all of this while also putting in long hours to compensate for the sheer amount of unwanted animals.