Warrick County manhunt ends with death of suspect, police say

The suspect of a three-day manhunt in Warrick County, Indiana, died after an exchange of gunfire, according to Indiana State Police.
Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching for 64-year-old Michael White of Chandler since Tuesday in the Lynnville area.
The search for White started after deputies say he took off after they tried to pull him over, even firing a handgun in the process. Authorities said White had active warrants out of Warrick County for methamphetamine dealing charges.
After days of search efforts, authorities say they found White on Thursday near Lynnville. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire before White eventually retreated into a nearby barn.
Once White went inside the barn, authorities say all efforts to communicate with him were unsuccessful. They say he was found unresponsive, and that he died from his injuries.
No officers or civilians were injured in the incident.
State police say no other details will be released at this time as the investigation continues.