Warrick County Sheriff Warns Residents of Spring Scam Calls

The Warrick County Sheriff is warning residents to be vigilant when it comes to scam artists.
Sheriff Mike Wilder says scam calls typically intensify in the spring, when people file their taxes and some get refunds.
Officials say some tips to keep in mind to prevent your money from falling into the wrong hands include:
- Assume any unsolicited phone call is a scam
- Ask for a call-back number. If one is provided, do not call until you check it out first
- Contact the Sheriff's Department and ask about the call you receive
- Never give out banking/credit card information to a caller. Hang up. Then call your bank or credit card company to ask about the situation
“When in doubt, please call us first. Any calls, letters, or emails that don't appear legitimate, be on your guard and reach out,” says Sheriff Wilder. “We want residents to be vigilant in protecting their personal property and private information and to tell us if they are targeted to help others. We will do our part to protect the public from these scams as we see them arise in our community."