...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage later today,
dropping to 36.5 feet tomorrow morning, and then begin rising
early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage
again Wednesday morning, cresting at 42.4 feet Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Warrick County Sheriff Warns Residents of Spring Scam Calls

  • 0
Warrick County Sheriff Warns Residents of Spring Scam Calls
Megan DiVenti

The Warrick County Sheriff is warning residents to be vigilant when it comes to scam artists. 

Sheriff Mike Wilder says scam calls typically intensify in the spring, when people file their taxes and some get refunds. 

Officials say some tips to keep in mind to prevent your money from falling into the wrong hands include:

  • Assume any unsolicited phone call is a scam
  • Ask for a call-back number. If one is provided, do not call until you check it out first
  • Contact the Sheriff's Department and ask about the call you receive
  • Never give out banking/credit card information to a caller. Hang up. Then call your bank or credit card company to ask about the situation

“When in doubt, please call us first. Any calls, letters, or emails that don't appear legitimate, be on your guard and reach out,” says Sheriff Wilder. “We want residents to be vigilant in protecting their personal property and private information and to tell us if they are targeted to help others. We will do our part to protect the public from these scams as we see them arise in our community."

