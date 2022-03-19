Warrick County Sheriff's Deputies Conduct Safety Patrols, Leave Cards Behind for Residents

If you live in Warrick County, you may have found something in your mail or paper box lately -- and we're not talking about this month's electric bill.
It's a white index card from the Sheriff's Office.
"Driving to and from the office, I usually like to take the time to patrol," said Chief Deputy Paul Kruse with WCSO. "I'll grab a handful of cards and fill them out as I go along."
Those cards Kruse fills out are a token of goodwill including his name, the time and date and a reassuring message letting someone know the sheriff's office has their back.
Deputies can leave the cards in neighborhoods or at businesses.
"Let them know that we were in their neighborhood, we were checking things, maybe when they're at sleep or at work," Kruse said. "Whatever, just so they know that we have passed through."
It's a special program that's been sponsored by sheriffs through the years, ensuring that from Boonville to the far stretches of the county, everyone is reached.
"I'll go to the most obscure locations in the county," Kruse said. "If I thought a police car hadn't been down that road in quite a while I would try and stop and drop one there."
It's a reminder the job isn't all writing tickets and arresting bad guys.
"It's just a god outreach to let them know we're out there," Sheriff Mike Wilder said. "I think a lot of people assume we are, but they don't see so this just reassures them that we're out there and patrolling every inch of the county."
Wilder said the program operates under the radar and he encourages all his deputies to try and leave a few of these each and every shift, and if not at least a handful a month, to let the community know there's always a watchful and protective eye looking over them and keeping them safe.
"I had a voicemail from an 87-year-old woman the other day and she said 'I live in a remote area of the county and it means so much to me and makes me feel so much safer just knowing a deputy drove by my house and checked my neighborhood,'" Kruse said.
It's an effort resonating with many and at times even goes beyond a simple note.
"People will call in, either they're just complimenting the program or the deputy or maybe 'Hey, I saw this card and made me think of something,' so it creates that communication between the sheriff's office and people also," Wilder said.
So, the next time you see them driving by don't assume there's something wrong. Remember, they're also here to serve and protect.