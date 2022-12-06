Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy faces rape charges

New details are being released regarding a Warrick County Sheriff's deputy who now faces two counts of rape. Deputy Jarred Stuckey was arrested following an investigation.
The investigation into the rape allegation began December 3 when Evansville Police were dispatched to Deaconess Gateway Hospital for a sensitive incident report. According to the probable cause affidavit, the female victim was able to explain to detectives what happened.
The victim told police she met the deputy about five years ago and exchanged numbers. She said she found out that around that time that Stuckey was in a relationship and told him to contact her if he ever became single. Fast forward to last November, the victim says the deputy contacted her and said he was no longer in a relationship and wanted to meet up to "hang out."
The victim says she agreed to meet Stuckey at an Evansville hotel. The victim told police that Stuckey got into her car and eventually persuaded her to climb into the backseat of her vehicle.
According to the affidavit, that's where Stuckey's accused of sexually and physically assaulting the victim. The victim told authorities that she tried to resist and get away, but that Stuckey became aggressive and told her she had "30 seconds to comply" with his sexual demands.
The victim told authorities that she was able to get out of the car, but that Stuckey sexually assaulted her again as she did.
A warrant was later issued for Stuckey's arrest.
He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail just after 5:00 pm.
Online jail records show that he was released a few hours later.
Authorities say the Warrick County Sheriff's Office was notified Tuesday by the Evansville Police Department that a felony arrest warrant was issued for Warrick County Deputy Sheriff Jarred Vance Stuckey.
Sheriff Mike Wilder contacted Deputy Stuckey Tuesday afternoon and placed him on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the Sheriff's Office. According to online records, Stuckey became a deputy in Warrick County in 2020.
Sheriff Mike Wilder released this statement to 44News:
"The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office was notified today by the Evansville Police Department that a probable cause affidavit had been filed and a felony arrest warrant issued for Warrick County Deputy Sheriff Jarred Vance Stuckey. Sheriff Mike Wilder contacted Deputy Stuckey this afternoon and placed him on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Wilder is disturbed by these allegations but will have no further comment pending the outcome of the internal investigation. Sheriff Wilder emphasized that administrative leave is commonly instituted when an officer has been accused of a crime."