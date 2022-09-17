Warrick Human Society to host "Low-cost Vaccine Clinic"

The Warrick Humane Society announced that it received a grant from Walmart to host a low-cost vaccination clinic.
The event is open to the public and will take place on September 20th, from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M., at the Warrick Humane Society.
Registration begins at 10 A.M. and ends at 1 P.M. Registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats and is first come, first serve.
WHS can only see domesticated dogs and cats, no feral animals. All dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in a carrier.
Vaccine costs:
Rabies - $17
DA2PP - $17
Bordetella - $15
Heartworm Test - $22
FVRCP - $17
FeLV/FIV test - $25
Microchip - $20
Flea Treatment - $10-$20
Dewormer - $5-$15