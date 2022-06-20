Warrick Humane Society hosting annual online auction

The Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh, Indiana, is hosting its largest fundraising event of the year.
Bidding in the humane society's "Annual Online Auction" kicked off Monday, June 20, and will run through 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.
The humane society says the online auction will include something for everyone, with a variety of different items for both pets and pet owners alike.
To see available items or to participate in the online benefit auction, click here.
After bidding ends at 8 p.m. on June 26, items will be available for pickup at the Warrick Humane Society from Tuesday, June 28, through Sunday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The humane society is located at 5722 Vann Rd. in Newburgh.