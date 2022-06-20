 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Warrick Humane Society hosting annual online auction

Warrick Humane Society hosting 2022 online auction

The Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh, Indiana, is hosting its largest fundraising event of the year.

Bidding in the humane society's "Annual Online Auction" kicked off Monday, June 20, and will run through 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

The humane society says the online auction will include something for everyone, with a variety of different items for both pets and pet owners alike.

To see available items or to participate in the online benefit auction, click here.

After bidding ends at 8 p.m. on June 26, items will be available for pickup at the Warrick Humane Society from Tuesday, June 28, through Sunday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The humane society is located at 5722 Vann Rd. in Newburgh.

