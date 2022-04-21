Warrick Humane Society hosting low-cost vaccine clinic May 3

Officials at the Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh, Indiana, are planning to host a low-cost vaccine clinic at the beginning of May.
The clinic will be held on Tuesday, May 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with registration starting at 10:00 a.m.
WHS says the clinic is being held on a first-come, first-served basis for domesticated cats and dogs only.
Prices for services:
- Rabies - $15
- DA2PP - $15
- Bordetella - $15
- Heartworm Test - $20
- FVRCP - $15
- FeLV/FIV test - $25
- Microchip - $20
- Flea Treatment - $10-$20
- De-wormer - $5-$15
The Warrick Humane Society is located at 5722 S. Vann Rd. in Newburgh.
Anyone who needs more information can call the humane society at 812-858-1132.