Warrick Humane Society hosting low-cost vaccine clinic May 3

  • Updated
Officials at the Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh, Indiana, are planning to host a low-cost vaccine clinic at the beginning of May.

The clinic will be held on Tuesday, May 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with registration starting at 10:00 a.m.

WHS says the clinic is being held on a first-come, first-served basis for domesticated cats and dogs only.

Prices for services:

  • Rabies - $15
  • DA2PP - $15
  • Bordetella - $15
  • Heartworm Test - $20
  • FVRCP - $15
  • FeLV/FIV test - $25
  • Microchip - $20
  • Flea Treatment - $10-$20
  • De-wormer - $5-$15

The Warrick Humane Society is located at 5722 S. Vann Rd. in Newburgh.

Anyone who needs more information can call the humane society at 812-858-1132.

