Warrick Humane Society hosting 'Scratch & Sniff Scavenger Hunt' this weekend

The Warrick Humane Society is inviting people to a fun-filled Scavenger Hunt this weekend.
On Saturday, May 7th, families are able to participate in the "Scratch & Sniff Scavenger Hunt."
We're told registration will start at 9 a.m. The hunt will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30p.m.
Organizers say the event will start at the Warrick Humane Society at 5722 Vann Road, Newburgh and will end at Jennings Street Public House at 300 W. Jennings St., Newburgh.
The scavenger hunt is a fundraiser for the animal of Warrick County, with proceeds also going to the Warrick Animal Guardians and Animal Control.
The event will cost $25 per person the day of, and $20 per person for teams of three or more. All paying participants will receive a T-Shirt.
Organizers say children are welcome to hunt for free, but Jennings Street Public House is a 21 and over establishment.