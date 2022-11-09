Warrick Humane Society presents "Friendsgiving with a Rescue Dog"

Friendsgiving with a Warrick Humane Society rescue dog is back!
Tri-Staters can set an extra place at their Thanksgiving table for a WHS rescue dog.
Organizers say these are the steps to become a host:
- Fill Out an Adoption Application on the WHS website, and in the Name field, put FRIENDSGIVING.
- The shelter will contact you to schedule a time on Tuesday, November 22nd or Wednesday, November 23rd between 12PM - 4PM to choose your foster dog to take home. Meet and greets with your other dog(s) are encouraged. Walk-ins are accepted with an approved application.
- Fully vetted dogs over 6 months of age are eligible for FriendsGiving. Cats and kittens are not included due to being easily stressed by changes in environment.
- This will be first come, first serve for choosing a foster dog for FriendsGiving.
- All supplies will be provided, including a crate if needed.
- Drop Off will be scheduled on Friday 11/25, Saturday 11/26, or Sunday 11/27 from 12PM-4PM.
- If you fall in love, you can adopt and receive $50 off the adoption fee for being a host family!
For more information on this years FriendsGiving contact the Humane Society at (812)-858-1132 or email WHSassistantdirector@gmail.com.