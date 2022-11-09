 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warrick Humane Society presents "Friendsgiving with a Rescue Dog"

  • 0
Warrick Humane Society presents "Friendsgiving with a Rescue Dog"
Megan DiVenti

Friendsgiving with a Warrick Humane Society rescue dog is back!

Tri-Staters can set an extra place at their Thanksgiving table for a WHS rescue dog. 

Organizers say these are the steps to become a host: 

  • Fill Out an Adoption Application on the WHS website, and in the Name field, put FRIENDSGIVING.
  • The shelter will contact you to schedule a time on Tuesday, November 22nd or Wednesday, November 23rd between 12PM - 4PM to choose your foster dog to take home. Meet and greets with your other dog(s) are encouraged. Walk-ins are accepted with an approved application.
  • Fully vetted dogs over 6 months of age are eligible for FriendsGiving. Cats and kittens are not included due to being easily stressed by changes in environment.
  • This will be first come, first serve for choosing a foster dog for FriendsGiving.
  • All supplies will be provided, including a crate if needed.
  • Drop Off will be scheduled on Friday 11/25, Saturday 11/26, or Sunday 11/27 from 12PM-4PM.
  • If you fall in love, you can adopt and receive $50 off the adoption fee for being a host family! 

For more information on this years FriendsGiving contact the Humane Society at (812)-858-1132 or email WHSassistantdirector@gmail.com

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you