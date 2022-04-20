 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Isolated gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible with showers and
isolated thunderstorms through sunset...

Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible in and near rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms through sunset.

These wind gusts will also bring cooler air down with the rain,
pushing temperatures from the lower 60s into the lower 50s.

These wind gusts may toss around any items left unsecured
outdoors.

As the evening progresses, the impact of any wind gusts due to the
rain will be lessened.

Washington Avenue closes between Weinbach and Lincoln Park Drive for emergency sewer work

  • Updated
  • 0
Washington Avenue emergency sewer repair April 20, 2022

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility crews on Washington Avenue Wednesday for emergency sewer repairs

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) are advising drivers traveling on Washington Avenue of an emergency road closure.

The utility said Wednesday that the stretch of Washington Avenue from Weinbach Avenue to Lincoln Park Drive would be closed to all traffic starting around 3:30 p.m.

According to EWSU, the sudden closure is being made for emergency sewer repairs.

EWSU says extra workers have been called in to complete the emergency repairs as soon as possible.

According to EWSU, the area will be covered with rock so at least one lane of Washington Avenue could reopen to traffic in both directions on Wednesday night.

EWSU says that the area will be totally closed again on Thursday while a contractor lays down asphalt.

Stretch of Washington Avenue closed to all traffic for emergency sewer repairs

Stretch of Washington Avenue closed to all traffic for emergency sewer repairs

Tags

Recommended for you