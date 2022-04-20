Washington Avenue closes between Weinbach and Lincoln Park Drive for emergency sewer work

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) are advising drivers traveling on Washington Avenue of an emergency road closure.
The utility said Wednesday that the stretch of Washington Avenue from Weinbach Avenue to Lincoln Park Drive would be closed to all traffic starting around 3:30 p.m.
According to EWSU, the sudden closure is being made for emergency sewer repairs.
EWSU says extra workers have been called in to complete the emergency repairs as soon as possible.
According to EWSU, the area will be covered with rock so at least one lane of Washington Avenue could reopen to traffic in both directions on Wednesday night.
EWSU says that the area will be totally closed again on Thursday while a contractor lays down asphalt.