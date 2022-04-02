Washington Middle School Janitor Named EVSC April Cause for Applause Winner

Ray Bell, also known as "Uncle Ray," is the April EVSC Cause for Applause Winner.
Below are some kind words students and teachers had to say about him:
- "Hearing him interact with the kids in such a positive way puts a smile on my face. He's just an all around great guy!"
- "It is really special watching Ray interact with the kids in the hallways and cafeteria. He treats them with the most respect."
- "'Uncle Ray' is the role model a lot of our kids need!"
- "Simply put, Ray is awesome!"
- "Ray is family!"