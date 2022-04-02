 Skip to main content
Washington Middle School Janitor Named EVSC April Cause for Applause Winner

  • Updated
  • 0
Marisa Patwa
Ray Bell, also known as "Uncle Ray," is the April EVSC Cause for Applause Winner.
 
Below are some kind words students and teachers had to say about him:
 
  • "Hearing him interact with the kids in such a positive way puts a smile on my face. He's just an all around great guy!"
  • "It is really special watching Ray interact with the kids in the hallways and cafeteria. He treats them with the most respect."
  • "'Uncle Ray' is the role model a lot of our kids need!"
  • "Simply put, Ray is awesome!"
  • "Ray is family!"
 

