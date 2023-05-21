Washington Police Department K9 helps seize more than 1 pound of methamphetamines

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEVV)— A Washington Police Department K9 has helped authorities seize more than one pound of methamphetamines, according to authorities.
Authorities say on Friday around 1:45 a.m., WPD conducted a traffic stop on East National Highway for a traffic violation.
According to WPD, K9 Fen conducted a free air sniff around the vehicle and detected illegal narcotics.
Authorities say during a vehicle search, officers found around 27 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
WPD says they arrested 29-year-old Joshua Graber for possession of methamphetamines, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
According to WPD, in April, detectives and officers with WPD and the DEA Task Force started a narcotics investigation after receiving information about methamphetamine distribution on East Flora Street near W.C. schools.
Authorities say deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office helped detectives conduct a traffic stop on 47-year-old Jon Grunwell. K9 Fen smelled illegal narcotics, leading to a search of the vehicle.
According to WPD, officers found 447 grams of methamphetamine and 137 grams of marijuana. He was arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamines.
WPD says a search warrant was served at a home on East Flora Street, and officers found methamphetamine, two guns, marijuana, controlled substance prescription pills, syringes, drug paraphernalia, and items for dealing narcotics.