...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, in west Kentucky from the
Lakes region eastward, in southern Illinois along the Interstate
64 corridor, and in southeast Missouri over the Ozark
Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Watch: Air44 footage shows storm damage in Wabash County, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Mt. Carmel, Illinois home damaged by Thursday, May 19 storms

Aerial footage captured by Air44 shows the extent of the damage caused by Thursday's storms in the Wabash County, Illinois communities of Mt. Carmel and Keensburg.

Video of Storm Damage in Keensburg, IL.

Video of Storm Damage in Mt. Carmel, IL.

Officials in Mt. Carmel believe a tornado may have touched down on Thursday night, but that remains under investigation by the National Weather Service.

We're told that six people were injured in Mt. Carmel as a result of the storms. The most severe injury was a broken leg.

If you have any photos of Thursday's storm damage you'd like to share with us, you can do so by clicking here.