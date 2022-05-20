Watch: Air44 footage shows storm damage in Wabash County, Illinois

Aerial footage captured by Air44 shows the extent of the damage caused by Thursday's storms in the Wabash County, Illinois communities of Mt. Carmel and Keensburg.
Video of Storm Damage in Keensburg, IL.
Video of Storm Damage in Mt. Carmel, IL.
Officials in Mt. Carmel believe a tornado may have touched down on Thursday night, but that remains under investigation by the National Weather Service.
We're told that six people were injured in Mt. Carmel as a result of the storms. The most severe injury was a broken leg.
