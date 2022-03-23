Watch: Smokestacks Imploded at Idled Coal-Fired Power Plant in Hancock County

Demolition crews imploded several smokestacks at an idled coal-fired power plant in western Kentucky on Wednesday.
The implosion took place at the Big Rivers Kenneth C. Coleman station in Hawesville, Kentucky, around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
The 443-megawatt power plant began generation from its first unit in 1969 and later expanded to three units. Big Rivers idled the coal-fired power station in 2014.
In total, four smokestacks were imploded on Wednesday morning - three original 300-foot stacks, and one newer stack that stood 450 feet tall.
Ahead of the implosion was approximately one year of prep work, which included the dismantling and moving of operation equipment.
Big Rivers says the 762-acre site will now be cleared and prepared for future economic development opportunities.
You can see the implosion of the four smokestacks in the video above.