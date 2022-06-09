Water and sewer rates set to increase in Madisonville

Residents in the city of Madisonville, Kentucky, will see an increase in their water and sewer rates soon.
City officials say that due to a rise in supply prices, Madisonville residents will see their water and sewer rates increase by an average of $24 a month.
"We're seeing inflation... We're having to pay 200% to 300% more for our supplies than what we were paying just two years ago," Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton explains. "So that's why the council made the decision to go ahead and raise those rates."
While the rates will be increasing, Cotton says it's not all bad news.
Thanks to the rate increases, Cotton says the city will be able to fund new projects and grow.
"We don't have the sewer capacity to be able to continue to grow like we need to," Cotton said. "This rate increase gives us that ability to grow as a community both in housing, retail, industries across the board."
Cotton says that even with the rate increase, Madisonville's utilities will still be cheaper than any of the surrounding areas.
The rate increase will be reflected on July's utility bill.